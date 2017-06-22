CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Remembering Kaytlynn Cargill

June 22, 2017 10:20 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Arlington landfill, bedford police, Body Found, Kaytlynn Cargill, Teen Killed, vigil

DALLAS (CBS11) – Crowds of friends, students, parents and some family huddled together on Thursday night outside Central Junior High School in Euless to remember Kaytlynn Cargill.

The 14-year-old went missing on Monday after walking her dog at the Oak Creek Apartments where she lived.

Bedford Police said at the time it was investigating the case as a missing runaway.

A body was then discovered on Wednesday inside an Arlington landfill.

On Thursday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the body was Cargill.

“Our goal tonight is to show family support and know that in the midst of tragedy there’s a whole community supporting you,” said Emily Mercer, a parent who organized the vigil.

Friends spoke of a young woman who had a lot of friends.

Some teacher described Cargill as a one-of-a-kind person who brightened the room.

“It just breaks my heart, nobody deserves this. She had her whole life ahead of her,” said Brooke Kirkland, who knew the victim.

Beford Police would not answer any questions on Thursday night and read a news released word-for-word to the media.

“We are shocked and saddened by this news,” said Lt. Kirk Roberts. “We will pursue every lead, leave no stone unturned and bring the person or persons responsible for Kaytlynn’s death to justice.”

Beford Police have scheduled at 10:00 a.m. news conference Friday to update everyone on the case.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the Cargill family.

