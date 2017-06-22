Stars Release 2017-2018 Schedule

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – We already know who the Dallas Stars play on opening night and now we know their entire schedule for the 2017-18 season.
It was announced on Wednesday that Dallas would open at home against the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, October 6.
Their first road game will take place the next night in Saint Louis against the Blues.
Dallas will visit Sin City for the first and only time this season on November 28.
The Stars have a difficult finish to the season as they’ll have to fly out west for their final three games (San Jose, Anaheim, L.A.).
Another game of note includes Dallas retiring the jersey of a fan favorite on Friday, Nov. 24 against the Calgary Flames. The Stars will hang the number 26 in honor of former right wing Jere Lehtinen.
