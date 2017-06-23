Cop Indicted For January Killing To Turn Himself In Monday

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police formally placed an officer who killed a young woman on leave today, only after a grand jury indicted him for the shooting of the 21-year old.
Officer Christopher Hess has a warrant for his arrest and will turn himself in Monday, according to Dallas County DA Faith Johnson.
Johnson said her investigators looked at the police involved shooting and submitted those findings to the grand jury.
They don’t call his actions murder, rather aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.
But the family of Genevive Dawes, a mother of two, says Hess murdered her. They fully support the criminal indictment of the veteran police officer.
“Just like anyone off the street, they are not exempt from commit a crime just because their police officer. He has to take responsibility for what he did to my daughter,” said Genevive’s mother, Mary Dawes.
On January 18, Hess and one other officer fired on Dawes, after she allegedly drove a car in an aggressive manner toward them.
Body-cam video of the incident was part of the case sent to the grand jury.