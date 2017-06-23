CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Cop Indicted For January Killing To Turn Himself In Monday

June 23, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, dpd, Genevive Dawes, killing, Officer Christopher Hess, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police formally placed an officer who killed a young woman on leave today, only after a grand jury indicted him for the shooting of the 21-year old.

Officer Christopher Hess has a warrant for his arrest and will turn himself in Monday, according to Dallas County DA Faith Johnson.

Johnson said her investigators looked at the police involved shooting and submitted those findings to the grand jury.

They don’t call his actions murder, rather aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.

genevive dawes Cop Indicted For January Killing To Turn Himself In Monday

But the family of Genevive Dawes, a mother of two, says Hess murdered her. They fully support the criminal indictment of the veteran police officer.

“Just like anyone off the street, they are not exempt from commit a crime just because their police officer. He has to take responsibility for what he did to my daughter,” said Genevive’s mother, Mary Dawes.

On January 18, Hess and one other officer fired on Dawes, after she allegedly drove a car in an aggressive manner toward them.

Body-cam video of the incident was part of the case sent to the grand jury.

