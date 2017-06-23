Dallas Police Seek Suspect In 2nd Of 2 Sex Assaults

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating two sexual assaults that happened on the same day, along the same street, but are not related. The incidents took place last weekend, just hours apart from each other. One was in the Deep Ellum area and the other occurred just a little further down along Malcolm X Boulevard.

But only one suspect has been arrested.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect in the second case. The assault happened at around 5:00 a.m. last Sunday, near the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and MLK Boulevard. A woman told police that a man pulled up in a gold four-door sedan and offered to give her a ride.

The woman refused the man’s offer but, officials stated, the driver forced her into his car and dragged her to the ground. Then, he sexually assaulted the woman. Other than a vague description of the suspect’s vehicle, detectives have few clues. Police are asking for the public’s help.

Surveillance camera footage led to a break in the first case, which happened at about 1:15 a.m. early Sunday, only a mile and a half away from the second incident. Authorities released an image and tips came pouring in fast. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday. Despite the timing and location of the two cases, police said that they are not related.

The suspect in the first case was identified as 40-year-old Roy Gutierrez. He has been charged with aggravated sexual assault. Gutierrez was accused of the same crime 10 years ago.