Goodbye Valley View Mall, Hello Dallas Midtown

By Brooke Rogers | CBS11 News June 23, 2017 6:00 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A piece of Dallas history got a major facelift as demolition crews took to Valley View mall.

An old parking garage was the first piece of Valley View Mall to turn to dust.

“I remember coming with my parents, shopping, hanging out with friends,” said Dallas resident Jackie Ramirez.

For Ruth Foster, who grew up shopping at the old school mall, “It’s like saying goodbye to an old friend. It’s just bittersweet.”

Developers hope the $4 billion, 430-acre replacement called Dallas Midtown will serve as a destination redefining North Dallas.

“You’ll see lots of shopping and restaurants. We like to call it an eat-ertainment district,” said Scott Beck of Beck Ventures.

But from the dust will rise 430 acres of retail, housing, offices, a hotel, even a park four times the size of Klyde Warren in downtown. Eventually the plan includes a trolley system and hike and bike trails connecting to White Rock Lake.
Developers said it will infuse the city’s tax base with $20 billion – and, hopefully, woo companies to again choose Dallas as their home base.

“You really need to put up a catcher’s mitt at 635 and say, ‘Hey, wait, we have an alternative destination to downtown Dallas that’s still in the city of Dallas,’” Beck suggested.

A portion of the tax revenue will benefit South Dallas. Neighbors said it was hard to say goodbye to Valley View, but they know it was time.

“I hate to see this place go, but I’m sure looking forward to what’s coming,” said Foster.

Construction will begin early next year, and the first phase of the development should open in about 2 1/2 years.

