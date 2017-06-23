Smith Jr. “Thankful” To Be A Part Of Mavericks Organization

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Smith Jr. “Thankful” To Be A Part Of Mavericks Organization

June 23, 2017 5:37 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Mavericks, Dennis Smith Jr., NBA, NBA Draft

By Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Mavericks introduced their newest point guard to the fans and media on Friday afternoon.

Dallas selected NC State’s Dennis Smith Jr. with the ninth overall pick in the draft on Thursday night and they couldn’t be more thrilled that he was still on the board when it was time to make their pick.

“We were shocked when he fell to nine. … We felt like we got the steal of the draft,” said owner Mark Cuban.

“We’re excited. … We know we got a kid here that’s very motivated and has tremendous ability. Our job going forward here is to give him the tools to have ultimate success. … To become a great player, to become a franchise-caliber player,” Rick Carlisle added.

dennis smith 3 Smith Jr. Thankful To Be A Part Of Mavericks Organization

Dallas Mavericks Facebook

Smith, a 6’2″ guard, was rated among the top players in the draft coming into the college basketball season, but he ultimately fell down some draft boards after his Wolfpack team didn’t make the tournament and questions arose about his character.

“I’m thankful to be a part of Dallas. … I’m thankful to be a part of the Mavericks, and I’m looking forward to a successful career here,” said Smith Jr. in his opening statement to the media. “It’s a great organization, (it’s ) a great group of guys and (there are) a lot of Hall of Famers within this circle, so for them to go after me the way they did and respect my game the way that they do is a blessing.”

Some in the media have compared Smith Jr. to Russell Westbrook or Steve Francis, while the rookie guard told coach Carlisle he was a Derrick Rose with a jump shot. With those comparisons, it’s easy to heap all-star potential on the 19-year-old, which is something he doesn’t seem to mind.

gettyimages 632531402 1 Smith Jr. Thankful To Be A Part Of Mavericks Organization

DURHAM, NC – JANUARY 23: Dennis Smith Jr. #4 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack drives in for a dunk as time expires during their win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 23, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. North Carolina State won 84-82. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

“I appreciate it. That’s high praise and I haven’t even played a game in this league. I’m thankful for that, I appreciate everything that comes my way and I believe I’m deserving of it because I worked so hard,” Smith Jr. said.

Smith Jr. didn’t lack confidence in the press conference. When asked if the Rookie of the Year award was within reach, he didn’t hesitate when he said, “I believe so. … I believe it’s very attainable.”

So while Smith Jr. has his eye on the hardware and all-star games, while saying he’s  ‘thankful’ to be in Dallas. … One thing is for sure, and that’s that Dallas is thankful to have him, and the hope now is that the media members penciling him into all-star lineups are right.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch