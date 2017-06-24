STORMS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Massive Landslide Buries More Than 120 People In Southwest China

June 24, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Buried, China, Landslide, Mountain Village, Xinhua News Agency

BEIJING (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 120 were buried by a landslide that caused huge rocks and a mass of earth to come crashing into homes in a mountain village in southwestern China early Saturday, officials said.

The Xinhua News Agency reports 15 people have been found dead as workers retrieved the bodies from the debris on Saturday. The news agency says no new signs of life have been found. About 1,000 workers with life-detection instruments are searching for survivors.

gettyimages 800249552 e1498335665196 Massive Landslide Buries More Than 120 People In Southwest China

Chinese military police and rescue workers are seen at the site of a landslide in in Xinmo village, Diexi town of Maoxian county, Sichuan province on June 24, 2017. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

The landslide, which came from a mountain, engulfed a cluster of 62 homes and a hotel in the village of Xinmo in Mao County at about 6 a.m., the Sichuan provincial government said. Officials said 1.6 kilometers, about 1 mile, of road were buried in the disaster.

“It’s the biggest landslide to hit this area since the Wenchuan earthquake,” Wang Yongbo, an official leading one of the rescue efforts, told state broadcaster China Central Television. Wang was referring to China’s deadliest earthquake this century, a magnitude 7.9 temblor that struck Sichuan province in May 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch