3-Year-Old Dies After Found In Hot Car In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A three-year-old died after police say the child was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle Friday afternoon in the 3800 block of Waldorf Street in Fort Worth.
According to police, the three-year-old was playing with other children in a yard when the child climbed into a parked vehicle that was in inoperable condition. The parents began looking for the child.
Police believe the child was in the hot vehicle for at least 45 minutes. The child was transported to Cook Children’s Hospital where he remained unresponsive.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the three-year-old as Keandre Goodman.