Girls Back In Custody After Leaving Dallas Transition Center

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities say two girls were taken into custody after they left a Dallas transition center and one of them ended up in a pond nearby Sunday afternoon.
Rescue crews were out searching for a girl who left the Marzelle Hill Transition Center in Dallas and jumped into a pond. Another girl who was with her was taken in custody before.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says the girl who jumped into the pond was pulled out about 45 minutes after boats and manpower arrived.
“After 30 or 45 minutes, we were able to locate the second female that was still in the water and pulled her out. She’s in stable condition,” said Assistant Fire Chief Earl Woolbright.
The transition center is for young people with probation violations or awaiting adoption or foster care.
No word yet on why the two girls left the center.