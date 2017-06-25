Jordan Spieth Holes Bunker Shot To Win Travelers Playoff

June 25, 2017 5:47 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Berger, Jordan Spieth, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Spieth holed out from 60 feet for birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Spieth joined Tiger Woods as the only players in the modern era with 10 victories before the age of 24. Woods had 15 victories before he turned 24.

Spieth led wire-to-wire at TPC River Highlands, holding a one-stroke edge after each of the first three rounds. He closed with an even-par 70 to match Berger — who birdied three of the final six holes for a 67 — at 12-under 268.

Berger, the Memphis winner two weeks ago before missing the cut last week at the U.S. Open, just missed a 50-foot putt from off the 18th green left that would have forced a second playoff hole.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch