North Texas Man Who Died At Pearl Harbor Laid To Rest

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It was final salute on Saturday for a North Texas man who died at Pearl Harbor and also closure for the family who waited more than 75 years to see him laid to rest.
George Coke served on the USS Oklahoma when it capsized during the attack on December 7, 1941. Scientists recently identified the his remains using DNA technology.
In a statement, Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said Coke was buried in a mass grave in Hawaii alongside his other crewmen.
“On behalf of the Arlington Police Department, I want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and honor the legacy of George Anderson Coke, Jr,” said Chief Johnson. “The Coke family comes from a long line of dedicated public servants. Members of the family have served in the Arlington Police Department…”
Coke was buried in Arlington at Parkdale Cemetery after a memorial at First United Methodist Church.