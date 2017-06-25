CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Rangers Power Up For Big Lead, Hold Off Yankees 7-6

June 25, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: MLB, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrian Beltre, Shin-Soo Choo and Drew Robinson each homered off Michael Pineda to build a seven-run lead, and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the New York Yankees 7-6 on Sunday.

Robinson’s solo shot was his first major league hit and put Texas up 7-0 in the fourth inning. The Rangers improved to 11-5 over their past 16 games but had to resist New York’s powerful offense to do it.

After homers from Gary Sanchez and Ronald Torreyes helped pull the Yankees within a run, Keone Kela worked around Chase Headley’s leadoff double for a scoreless eighth, and Matt Bush struck out Sanchez with a runner aboard to cap his ninth save.

Before the game, New York hosted its 71st Old Timers’ Day, and for the first time since 2012, the Yankees staged the event while in first place. That was before Pineda (7-4) gave up seven runs in four innings, though, and the team has lost 10 of 12 since reaching a season-high 15 games over .500.

Nick Martinez (3-3) gave up four runs in five innings, including a three-run homer to Sanchez.

In the seventh inning, Didi Gregorius lofted what would have been a go-ahead three-run homer down the right field line, but the ball was foul by about a foot. Gregorius singled off Alex Claudio to drive in a run and make it 7-6, but Sanchez was thrown out at third to end the inning.

Beltre had a two-run shot in the first inning, his third homer since beginning the season on the disabled list with a strained right calf. Choo drove a three-run shot into the second deck beyond right field in the second inning, his 12th of the year.

The Yankees scored four runs in the fifth inning after a miscue by Texas. Martinez struck out Austin Romine with two outs and a runner on first, but catcher Jonathan Lucroy didn’t block the ball in the dirt, allowing Romine to reach safely on a wild pitch.

Aaron Judge followed with an RBI single in the next at-bat, and then Sanchez homered into Monument Park in center field, his 13th of the season.

Judge had two hits and two walks.

Torreyes hit his second homer of the season for the Yankees, a leadoff shot in the seventh that made it 7-5.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

