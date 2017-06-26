Affidavit: McKinney Lifeguard Made Victim ‘Pinky Swear’ Not To Tell

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have released an arrest affidavit detailing the indecency with a child charge against McKinney lifeguard Noah Bloomfield, 17.

The teen has worked as head lifeguard at the Apex Centre, in the 3000 block of Alma Road, for the past five months, according to McKinney police.

According to the affidavit, Bloomfield took a girl into a closet to put on a life jacket because she wanted to go swimming in the deep end of the pool. In an interview with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, the girl said Bloomfield touched her private parts “multiple times” while buckling the jacket. He then asked the child if he could do something else to her, and she told him no.

The girl said Bloomfield told her it was their secret and had her “pinky promise that she would not tell anyone,” the affidavit read. Afterward, the child told a camp counselor in tears what happened.

The McKinney Police Department recovered video of Bloomfield and the child walking together in and out of the closet. Another employee of the Apex Center confirmed it was the teen in the video.

A manager at the center told police Bloomfield wasn’t allowed in the area shown on the video. He denied touching the child to his managers, before allegations against him were made, the affidavit reads. When detectives asked Bloomfield why he told managers that, he said he denied it after seeing the girl crying; pointing at him.

Bloomfield admitted helping her try on the life vest, but said she snapped it herself. He also said he didn’t know it was against the rules to have a child in the closet area.