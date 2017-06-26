CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Baby On Board! Healthy Boy Born Mid-Flight

June 26, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: Baby, Delivery, doctor, Family, labor, love, Nurse, plane, Push, Shelley Hedgecock Starks, Spirit Airlines

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth mother captured the moment another woman gave birth on a Spirit Airlines flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Dallas on Saturday night. 

The woman’s husband wasn’t on the plane, but her two other children onboard. Her young daughter was even seated in the window seat next to her during the delivery.

baby born on plane Baby On Board! Healthy Boy Born Mid Flight

This big bundle of joy was born on a Spirit Airlines flight without any complications. Wonder if he will fly free for life? #pushpresent (photo courtesy: Facebook)

Another passenger (who is a doctor) helped deliver the baby, named Cristoph.

The flight diverted to New Orleans so that both momma, baby and siblings could recover. 

The woman who recorded then posted the video [see above] to Facebook, Shelley Hedgecock Starks, commented that the new mom looked like she wasn’t feeling well from the moment the plane moved away from the tarmac.

The now family of five is from Phoenix.

baby mama on plane Baby On Board! Healthy Boy Born Mid Flight

This new mother is all smiles after the in-flight delivery of her son. (photo courtesy: Facebook)

