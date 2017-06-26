Baby On Board! Healthy Boy Born Mid-Flight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth mother captured the moment another woman gave birth on a Spirit Airlines flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Dallas on Saturday night.
The woman’s husband wasn’t on the plane, but her two other children onboard. Her young daughter was even seated in the window seat next to her during the delivery.
Another passenger (who is a doctor) helped deliver the baby, named Cristoph.
The flight diverted to New Orleans so that both momma, baby and siblings could recover.
The woman who recorded then posted the video [see above] to Facebook, Shelley Hedgecock Starks, commented that the new mom looked like she wasn’t feeling well from the moment the plane moved away from the tarmac.
The now family of five is from Phoenix.