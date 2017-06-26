Hurricane Dora Forms In The Pacific Off Mexico’s Coast

June 26, 2017 5:43 AM
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Dora has formed in the Pacific off Mexico’s southwestern coast.

The hurricane’s maximum sustained winds early Monday are near 80 mph (129 kph) with some strengthening likely before weakening is expected to begin Tuesday.

The hurricane is centered about 170 miles (274 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and is moving west-northwest near 13 mph (21 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dora’s forecast track shows its center staying offshore of Mexico’s southwestern coast. But swells from the storm are affecting parts of Mexico’s coast and are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

