Road Rage That Led To Shooting In Mesquite Started In Arkansas

June 26, 2017 5:30 PM By Yona Gavino
Filed Under: Mesquite Police, Road Rage, Shooting

MESQUITE (CBS11) – A 19-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot in the head near I-30 and I-635 early Monday morning in what Mesquite Police are calling a road rage shooting.

What led up to the shooting began in Arkansas.

Police said the driver of a dark-colored car began tailgating the young woman who had her boyfriend and two other friends with her.

Someone fired into the woman’s car where a bullet fragment hit her head.

“If you have people looking to do mischief, and people who can’t handle their anger… It can happen over a considerable distance, which is what happened here,” said  Mesquite Police Lt. Brian Parrish.

Police have no details on a suspect or suspects.

Mesquite Police are asking other agencies if they have freeway video that could help the investigation.

