Road Rage Victim’s Family: ‘It’s Tough For Us All, But We’ll Make It Through’

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – Dozens of family members gathered on Monday night to start saying goodbye to a driver who police said was killed in a road rage altercation on Sunday.

Medical examiner’s record indicate Dylan Spaid died after being shot in the head.

Arlington Police said Spaid and his girlfriend were traveling along Interstate 20 when Spaid exchanged hand gestures with the driver of a black sedan.

Witnesses told police when the black sedan pulled up to Spaid, a single shot was fired.

Police said Spaid’s girlfriend managed to unbuckle and steer their truck off the highway where it crash into a National Tire and Battery sign near Matlock Road.

“Even though he’s not here, he will never be forgotten,” remarked one friend at the Monday night vigil.

Spaid’s girlfriend, who suffered a cut across her forehead and needed several stitches, just got out of the hospital.

“It’s tough for us all, but we’ll make it through, we have each other,” said one family member.

Police said they are still searching for whoever pulled the trigger.

“We ask that somebody would step up whether it be a witness or that the conviction would be over the person’s heart so bad that he would turn himself in,” prayed one family friend.

Police are still searching the area to see if any security cameras might show anything that could help solves the crime.

Anyone with information or witness accounts of what happened should call Arlington Police at 817-459-5325.

Anonymous tips can be made through Tarrant County Crime Stopper at 817-469-8477.