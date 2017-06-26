CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM
Southwest Flight Diverted After Woman Attempts To Open Door

June 26, 2017 11:03 AM
CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – Authorities say a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was diverted after a passenger became disruptive and attempted to open an exterior door while the plane was in the air.

Southwest Flight 4519 was diverted Sunday to the Texas Gulf coast city of Corpus Christi where the passenger was removed.

John Hyland, chief of public safety for Corpus Christi International Airport, says an off-duty officer on the flight helped to restrain the passenger.

He says the woman was pacing back and forth along the aisle and not following instructions from crew before she reached for the door.

Hyland says the woman was committed for a mental health evaluation.

The flight carrying more than 170 passengers and crew later continued on to Houston, about four hours behind schedule.

