Yogi Earns NBA All-Rookie Second Team Honors

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Mavericks’ point guard Yogi Ferrell was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team on Monday.

Ferrell burst onto the scene on January 29 in a win over the San Antonio Spurs and was a key contributor in a win the very next night against Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ferrell’s coming out party on the national stage came in a win at Portland on February 3. The 6’0” guard out of Indiana scored a career-high 32 points on 11-17 shooting from the field, including 9-11 from three-point range, to become the first undrafted rookie in NBA history to score 30-plus points and also lead his team in assists (5). Ferrell tied the NBA’s rookie record for three-pointers in a single game (9), originally set by the Mavericks’ own Roddy Beaubois (at GS, 3/27/10), and joined 2017 All-Stars Stephen Curry, James Harden and Isaiah Thomas as one of only four players to hit nine three-pointers in a single game this season.

The club signed him to a multi-year contract on February 7 because of his strong play.

In 36 games (29 starts) with the Mavericks, Ferrell averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 29.0 minutes while shooting .412 from the field, .403 from behind-the-arc and .877 from the free throw line.

Ferrell was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for February.

This is the eighth time a Maverick has earned All-Rookie honors. Marquis Daniels and Josh Howard were the last players to earn the honor when they were named to the 2003/04 Second Team.