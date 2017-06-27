Best Flower Beds In DFW

By Shawn S. Lealos

There is almost nothing as peaceful as a trip to a botanical garden or flower bed, especially somewhere with as beautiful wildlife as the Dallas-Fort Worth area offers. While there are many places to see flowers blooming around the year, there are some great places in the DFW area that specializes in some of the most breathtaking flowers you will see anywhere in the United States. Here is a look at the best flower beds in the DFW area to visit around the year.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

8525 Garland Road

Dallas, TX 75218

(214) 515-6615

www.dallasarboretum.org

One of the most beautiful flower beds in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. This destination is routinely called one of the top botanical gardens in the entire United States. The Arboretum sits on over 66 acres of land and opened originally to the public in 1984. There are a ton of different gardens and flower beds to visit here, including a children’s adventure garden, the Rose Mary Haggar Rose Garden, the Nancy Clements Seay Magnolia Glade, and much more. General admission ranges from $10 to $15 and the Arboretum is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

Texas Discovery Gardens

3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75210

(214) 428-7476

texasdiscoverygardens.org

The Texas Discovery Gardens sits on 7.5 acres of Dallas land and includes both native and adopted plants. There is also a Butterfly House and Insectarium on site. When it comes to flower beds, there are plenty spread across the gardens with a highlight being the Faerie Blanton Kilgore Heirloom Rose Garden, which is enclosed by a holly and boxwood hedge. Another can’t miss stop here is the Shakespeare Garden with winding paths of herbs, small trees, and perennials. The Texas Discovery Gardens are open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

(817) 392-5510

www.fwbg.org

The oldest botanical garden in the state of Texas is the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, which was built back in 1933. The gardens sit on 109 acres of land and it has 23 different specialty gardens at the location. For people looking for great flower beds, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden has The Rose Garden, Four Seasons Garden, Water Conservation Garden, and Japanese Garden among others. The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day except during their Concerts in the Garden shows in June and July. Admission to the main garden is free and the Japanese Garden runs $7 for adults and $4 for kids.

Related: Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In DFW

Grapevine Botanical Gardens

411 Ball St.

Grapevine, TX 76051

(817) 410-3350

www.grapevinetexasusa.com

There are also beautiful flower beds in Grapevine at the Grapevine Botanical Gardens at Heritage Park. There are trails, ponds, streams, sitting areas, and a ton of plants to view and admire. The best thing about looking at flowers at this botanical garden is that it is completely free of charge and is open every day of the year from dusk till dawn. Bring cameras, picnic baskets, and more for a great day in this DFW park.

Clark Gardens

567 Maddux Road

Weatherford, Texas 76088

(940) 682-4078

www.clarkgardens.org

Located in Weatherford, Clark Gardens has some great flower beds for people to visit and they even offer group guided tours as well as self-guided tours to see some of the most beautiful flowers in the DFW area. The flowers and plants are spread out over 50 acres and this is also a wheelchair accessible garden. Clark Gardens was named the Best Public Garden in Texas in 2014 and also offers a number of flowers and plants for sale throughout the year. The cost of admission is $9 per adult and $5 per child. The hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. but they are closed on most major holidays.

Related: Best Gardens In North Texas