CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Best Flower Beds In DFW

June 27, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Best Of, Eat See Play, See, Shawn S. Lealos

By Shawn S. Lealos

There is almost nothing as peaceful as a trip to a botanical garden or flower bed, especially somewhere with as beautiful wildlife as the Dallas-Fort Worth area offers. While there are many places to see flowers blooming around the year, there are some great places in the DFW area that specializes in some of the most breathtaking flowers you will see anywhere in the United States. Here is a look at the best flower beds in the DFW area to visit around the year.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
8525 Garland Road
Dallas, TX 75218
(214) 515-6615
www.dallasarboretum.org

One of the most beautiful flower beds in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. This destination is routinely called one of the top botanical gardens in the entire United States. The Arboretum sits on over 66 acres of land and opened originally to the public in 1984. There are a ton of different gardens and flower beds to visit here, including a children’s adventure garden, the Rose Mary Haggar Rose Garden, the Nancy Clements Seay Magnolia Glade, and much more. General admission ranges from $10 to $15 and the Arboretum is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

Texas Discovery Gardens
3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75210
(214) 428-7476
texasdiscoverygardens.org

The Texas Discovery Gardens sits on 7.5 acres of Dallas land and includes both native and adopted plants. There is also a Butterfly House and Insectarium on site. When it comes to flower beds, there are plenty spread across the gardens with a highlight being the Faerie Blanton Kilgore Heirloom Rose Garden, which is enclosed by a holly and boxwood hedge. Another can’t miss stop here is the Shakespeare Garden with winding paths of herbs, small trees, and perennials. The Texas Discovery Gardens are open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden
3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
(817) 392-5510
www.fwbg.org

The oldest botanical garden in the state of Texas is the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, which was built back in 1933. The gardens sit on 109 acres of land and it has 23 different specialty gardens at the location. For people looking for great flower beds, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden has The Rose Garden, Four Seasons Garden, Water Conservation Garden, and Japanese Garden among others. The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day except during their Concerts in the Garden shows in June and July. Admission to the main garden is free and the Japanese Garden runs $7 for adults and $4 for kids.

Related:  Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In DFW

Grapevine Botanical Gardens
411 Ball St.
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 410-3350
www.grapevinetexasusa.com

There are also beautiful flower beds in Grapevine at the Grapevine Botanical Gardens at Heritage Park. There are trails, ponds, streams, sitting areas, and a ton of plants to view and admire. The best thing about looking at flowers at this botanical garden is that it is completely free of charge and is open every day of the year from dusk till dawn. Bring cameras, picnic baskets, and more for a great day in this DFW park.

Clark Gardens
567 Maddux Road
Weatherford, Texas 76088
(940) 682-4078
www.clarkgardens.org

Located in Weatherford, Clark Gardens has some great flower beds for people to visit and they even offer group guided tours as well as self-guided tours to see some of the most beautiful flowers in the DFW area. The flowers and plants are spread out over 50 acres and this is also a wheelchair accessible garden. Clark Gardens was named the Best Public Garden in Texas in 2014 and also offers a number of flowers and plants for sale throughout the year. The cost of admission is $9 per adult and $5 per child. The hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. but they are closed on most major holidays.

Related: Best Gardens In North Texas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch