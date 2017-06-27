Nowitzki Wins NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate Of The Year Award

Dallas Maverick’s forward Dirk Nowitzki was honored with the Twyman-Stokes Teammate Of The Year Award at the first NBA Awards ceremony Monday night.
The award recognizes the league’s “ideal teammate” who exemplifies “selfless play and commitment and dedication to his team” according to the NBA.
The award is named after Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes. The two played together on the Rochester/Cincinnati Royals from 1955 to 1958.
“”I never thought I would get a teammate of the year award, but it means a lot to me” said Dirk. “It means that I led my teammates the right way, on and off the floor.”
During his acceptance speech, Dirk thanked his former teammates Steve Nash and Michael Finley. “(They were) two great, unbelievable pros that basically raised me right in this league and I basically followed in their footsteps ever since” said Nowitzki.