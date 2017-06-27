Taco Gets A ‘Bueno’ Endorsement

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end will start his career in the NFL with a very fitting endorsement.

Taco Charlton has partnered with … you guessed it … a taco chain.

Farmers Branch-based Taco Bueno and Carlton announced a partnership on Tuesday.

“At the heart of any good partnership is authenticity and genuine respect. Taco is serious about football, and we are serious about Tex-Mex, and that is a winning combination. We couldn’t be more excited to bring some fun to all our fans this upcoming football season,” Taco Bueno President and CEO Mike Roper said in a statement.

“In my short time here, I have discovered that Texas is the place for tacos. Believe me, I’ve been trying them my whole life. Taco Bueno tops everyone, and I am really excited to be partnering with them this fall. Taco Bueno is as passionate about their food and service as I am about my performance on the field,” Charlton said.

Charlton’s given name is Vidauntae, but he took up Taco after his grandmother and mother gave him the nickname at a young age because he liked tacos so much.

Taco Bueno planted the endorsement seed when they tweeted out a congratulatory message to Charlton the morning after Dallas picked him 28th overall.