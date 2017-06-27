Ten-Year-Old Invents Car Seat To End Hot Car Deaths

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 10-year-old boy from McKinney is trying to end hot car deaths.

Seven Texas children have died from being left in hot cars already this year, but Bishop Curry hopes his invention can end that.

His father Bishop Curry Sr. says he was surprised when his son came to him with a drawing of the device one evening.

“The first thing I thought about was ‘why doesn’t this already exist?’ The second thing I thought about was this is phenomenal.”

Curry created a fan that can be placed on headrests. It is programmed to begin blowing if the car reaches a certain temperature. Then a built-in antenna alerts parents and police. Bishop already has a provisional patent and a 3D model of his invention.

Curry says he was inspired to begin working on the fan when a baby down the street died in a hot car.

But how would they raise the money for the patent and legal fees? Curry says that when they came up with the GoFundMe campaign.

“We’ve been amazed at the out pouring of donations, but also the positive and encouraging messages to my son and his mission to stop these deaths.”

Curry has raised almost $31,000 through the GoFundMe campaign. He expects his patent to be approved within the year.

“When Bishop asks me, why so many people are giving, I tell him, people believe in you and what you are doing and want to be a part of the movement,” Curry says.