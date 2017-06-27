UT Dallas Evacuated After Bomb Threat

UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) – The University says the bomb threat was a hoax and students and staff could return to campus.
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The University of Texas at Dallas campus was evacuated Tuesday after school officials said they had received a bomb threat.
The school advised all students, faculty and staff members to evacuate all of the buildings and parking garages on campus.
Kevin Perlich of the Richarson Police Department says they hadn’t been contacted by the University to assist at this time and we’re not aware of the incident.
