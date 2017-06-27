UT Dallas Evacuated After Bomb Threat

UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) – The University says the bomb threat was a hoax and students and staff could return to campus.

UTDPD say bomb threat was a hoax You may now enter the buildings and parking structures. — UT Dallas (@UT_Dallas) June 27, 2017

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The University of Texas at Dallas campus was evacuated Tuesday after school officials said they had received a bomb threat.

All UTD faculty, staff, students and visitors need to immediately evacuate all buildings and parking garages on campus. (1/2) — UT Dallas (@UT_Dallas) June 27, 2017

The school advised all students, faculty and staff members to evacuate all of the buildings and parking garages on campus.

Please go to UT Dallas parking lots and stay away from buildings until further notice. We will post details as they become available. (2/2) — UT Dallas (@UT_Dallas) June 27, 2017

We received a bomb threat and are working with UTDPD to make sure the campus is safe. — UT Dallas (@UT_Dallas) June 27, 2017

Kevin Perlich of the Richarson Police Department says they hadn’t been contacted by the University to assist at this time and we’re not aware of the incident.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.