Amber Alert For Lancaster Girl

UPDATED | June 28, 2017 6:25 PM June 28, 2017 5:21 PM
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas DPS has issued an Amber Alert for Shavon Le’Feye Randle from Lancaster.

Randle is 13 years old, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen on South Ridge Drive wearing a white t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Lancaster Police are looking for an unknown man in connection with her disappearance.

The suspect is driving a white, 4-door sedan with a damaged or dark-colored paint transfer on the rear passenger side quarter panel.

The suspect was last heard from Lancaster around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger. 

Anyone with information regarding this abduction cab call the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

More to come.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Judy Hill says:
    June 28, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    where was she last seen? Lancaster is not tiny

    Reply | Report comment |

