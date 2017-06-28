Cowboys Defensive End Irving Officially Suspended Four Games

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving has officially been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

Irving is eligible to return on Monday, October 2 following the Cowboys week four matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Back in late May, according to sources close to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher, Irving was discussing with Cowboys team officials the possibility that he failed a drug test for supplements.

The 6-7, 280-pound Irving, recently signed his tender and will play this year on a league-minimum contract, earning and counting just $615,000 against the salary cap. It’s a bargain for a player who was essentially the defensive star of the game twice last season, in wins over Green Bay (in Week 6) and Tampa Bay (in Week 15).

In fewer than 500 snaps last season, Irving totaled 17 tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles and five passes defensed. He can play end or tackle, and he’s overcome a behavioral problem in college that kept him in the NFL shadows until Dallas plucked him off the Kansas City practice squad two seasons ago.

Fish also reported that he was told there was an “accidental’’ nature to Irving’s use, and it is hoped – by both the Irving camp and by the Cowboys – that could help in the appeal process.