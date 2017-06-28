Data Company Bringing 6,300 Jobs To Plano

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – NTT DATA Services is officially moving into its new North American headquarters in Plano according to Governor Greg Abbott’s Office Wednesday.

NTT DATA Services is a division of Japan-based NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 110,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, according to the Governor’s Office.

A Texas Enterprise Fund grant offer of $7,500,000 has been extended to NTT DATA for the creation of 6,377 new jobs and a capital investment of more than $28 million, according to the Governor’s Office news release.

“Texas continues to be a trailblazer in the technology industry,” said Governor Abbott. “NTT DATA is one of many industry leaders to invest in the Lone Star State, creating thousands of jobs for Texans. This cutting-edge company, combined with Texas’ business-friendly environment and high-skilled workforce, will undoubtedly make for a long and productive partnership.”

“We’ve called Texas home for many years and we’re proud to be part of the ever-expanding Plano technology corridor,” said John McCain, chief executive officer, NTT DATA Services. “The talent pool here is impressive and our new headquarters in the Legacy West development is a great location for our employees and clients.”

“We are excited that a company with the global footprint of NTT DATA has chosen to deepen their relationship with the state of Texas and the City of Plano,” said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere. “We are confident we will remain a business-friendly destination that provides an environment which spurs corporate success and expansion. We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate further with NTT DATA for many years to come.”