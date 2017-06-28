CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Knicks, Phil Jackson Part Ways After Dismal 3-Year Run

June 28, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: NBA, New York Knicks, Phil Jackson

NEW YORK (AP) – Phil Jackson and the New York Knicks are parting ways after he oversaw one of the worst eras in team history and feuded with star Carmelo Anthony.

Days after Jackson reiterated his desire to trade Anthony and said he would listen to deals for Kristaps Porzingis, Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan reversed course and cut ties with the team president.

Dolan said in a statement Tuesday that the team would be “going in a different direction.”

The move comes less than a week after Jackson led the Knicks through the NBA draft and on the eve of free agency that opens Saturday.

The winner of an NBA-record 11 championships as coach, Jackson couldn’t engineer one playoff berth as an executive. The Knicks were 80-166 in his three full seasons, including a franchise-worst 17-65 in 2014-15.

