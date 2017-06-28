Owner Surrenders Puppy Locked In Hot Car

June 28, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Annabelle, hot car, Manor, puppy

MANOR, TX (CBSDFW.COM) –  An 8-week-old puppy named Annabelle, that was rescued from extreme heat in a locked car two weekends ago, is now up for adoption, according to KEYE.

This comes less than a week after The Manor Municipal Court ruled the puppy should be returned to its owner.

Annabelle’s owner, 20-year-old Chandler Bullen, will still face a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

According to police, Bullen had left Annabelle in his car for 30 minutes while he shopped at the Wal-Mart. It was 99 degrees outside with a heat index value of 109 at the time. When they retrieved the puppy, police say they found her infested with fleas and with several lesions.

 

