Police Seek Tattooed Person Of Interest In Dallas Sexual Assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a person of interest regarding a sexual assault that happened Monday near Spring Valley Road and Maham Road.

A man broke into a woman’s apartment, threatened her with a weapon, and sexually assaulted her. Police said after the assault, he stole some of the victim’s belongings and loaded them into a Black Chrysler PT Cruiser with a Dallas Cowboys Star emblem in the center of the rear window.

He’s described by police as a Latin male 23-25 years old, approximately 5’7” tall and 170 pounds, with a mustache. He has tattoos on both arms and a mark underneath his left eye.

If anyone has any information on the identification or location of the above pictured individual, they should contact the Dallas PD Sexual Assault Unit by phone at 214.671.3593.