CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Police Seek Tattooed Person Of Interest In Dallas Sexual Assault

June 28, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Annie Gimbel, Black Chrysler PT Cruiser, Crime, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys Star, Evil, men, Person of Interest, Police, rape, sexual assault, thief, weapon, Women

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a person of interest regarding a sexual assault that happened Monday near Spring Valley Road and Maham Road.

A man broke into a woman’s apartment, threatened her with a weapon, and sexually assaulted her. Police said after the assault, he stole some of the victim’s belongings and loaded them into a Black Chrysler PT Cruiser with a Dallas Cowboys Star emblem in the center of the rear window.

sex assault suspect Police Seek Tattooed Person Of Interest In Dallas Sexual Assault

Do you know who this is? Call the Dallas PD Sexual Assault Unit by phone at 214-671-3593. (sketch credit: Dallas Police Dept.)

He’s described by police as a Latin male 23-25 years old, approximately 5’7” tall and 170 pounds, with a mustache. He has tattoos on both arms and a mark underneath his left eye.

If anyone has any information on the identification or location of the above pictured individual, they should contact the Dallas PD Sexual Assault Unit by phone at 214.671.3593.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch