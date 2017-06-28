Rob Gronkowski Sneaks Into Texas HS Football Stadium For Workout

SOUTHLAKE (105.3 The Fan) – Southlake Carroll, a powerhouse football program in Texas, got ‘Gronked’ on Tuesday.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was in Southlake recently (who knows why?) and decided to sneak into the closed Dragon Stadium.
Gronk, accompanied by two other guys, took a couple videos and gloated about his ability to workout on the field.
“We snuck onto some random high school, baby … Because we gotta get that work in … No days off, baby … Let’s go,” Gronk said.
Gronk followed that video up with another showing him thanking the school as he exited the field through a gate.
“Thanks, Southlake Carroll for a great workout!”
