Strangers Buy Car For Hard-Working Man In Rockwall

ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – It started with a man giving a stranger a ride to work and ended with a whole community buying that stranger a car.

It’s a 2004 Toyota Camry, but to Justin Korva, it might as well be a Bentley. Korva says the car, donated to him by strangers, will change his life. For the last few months, Korva has had to either walk everywhere or get a ride since his car broke down.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old was walking the three miles it takes to get him to work at Taco Casa, where he’s a cook.

Husband and father of three, Andy Mitchell, saw Korva and offered him a ride.

“We talked about real deep stuff, like family or even religious stuff,” said Korva. “We both are kind of religious people, you know…”

Mitchell decided he was going to help Korva, who lives with his aunt and is trying to get on his feet, get a car. Korva told Mitchell he took the job at Taco Casa to save up money for a new car.

“I’ve been walking because I knew I could work hard enough, I could get a car,” he said.

By Friday, Mitchell raised more than $5,000. Many donors chipped in whatever little they could. The Toyota dealership in Rockwall jumped in on the action, cutting them a special price on the Camry so it could make its way to Justin.

Neither the people at the dealership (some who donated money themselves) nor Mitchell wanted to speak to CBS11 on camera, saying they did not do it to receive any kind of recognition. They also stressed that Kovar is not a charity case. They helped him because he was already doing his best to help himself.

All they want is for Kovar to pay it forward in whatever he they can.

Kovar says the 2004 Toyota Camry will change his life since he won’t have to take jobs based on walking distance.

He also hopes to one day help a stranger in need.