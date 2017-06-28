CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Wife Sentenced After Tipping Off Dealers About Detective Husband’s Investigation

June 28, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Cheating Husband, florida, Porsha Session, teacher

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida teacher who tipped off drug dealers that her detective husband was investigating them in order to get revenge for his alleged infidelity has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Sun Sentinel reports that a federal judge sentenced 31-year-old Porsha Session on Wednesday. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to obstruction of an official proceeding.

In 2013, Session searched her then-husband’s work email and found information about a drug investigation. She says he was cheating on her, and that to get back at him, she used a co-worker’s phone at the elementary school where she worked to call one of the dealers and alert him that an informant had infiltrated his group. The informant later killed himself.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch