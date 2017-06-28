CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Texas Fisherman Reels In 45-Year-Old Wallet

June 28, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: 45-year-old wallet, Fisherman, San Angelo, Texas

SAN ANGELO (AP) – A fisherman isn’t telling fish tales when he says he fished a 45-year-old wallet out of a West Texas lake.

The San Angelo Standard-Times reported that John Riley reeled in the wallet Thursday while fishing in Lake Nasworthy near San Angelo.

A metal Social Security card and a military dependent tag identified the owner as Kenneth Budden. The wallet belonged to him when he was a teenager in the 1970s.

Budden died in 2008 of pancreatic cancer, but the wallet was a welcome surprise to his family.

Riley announced his discovery on Facebook and was contacted hours later by Budden’s sister, Connie Evans.

The two arranged to meet so Riley could return the wallet. They also made plans to fish together soon.

