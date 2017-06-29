Dallas Police Arrest Man Accused Of Murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police arrested a man wanted in connection with a murder on Tuesday evening.
Authorities say 48-year-old Patrick Washington has been taken into custody for the murder of 56-year-old Sergio Benavides.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of Live Oak Street at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found Benavides suffering from a stab wound in the parking lot.
Benavides was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Washington is being held on an unrelated charge and a murder charge.
His bond has been set at $500,000.