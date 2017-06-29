Dallas Police Searching For Sex Assault Suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Police are asking for assistance in trying to identify and locate a man wanted for a recent sexual assault.
According to Dallas Police, the unidentified male suspect entered the female victim’s apartment near Spring Valley Road and Maham Road on Monday, threatened her with a weapon, and sexually assaulted her.
Through witness accounts, police describe the suspect as a latin male, around 23-25 years old, approximately 5’7” tall and 170 pounds, with a mustache. He has tattoos on both arms and a mark underneath his left eye.
Police also say the suspect stole property from the apartment as well. He was in a black colored Chrysler PT Cruiser with a Dallas Cowboys star emblem in the center of the rear window.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Dallas Police Sexual Assault Unit at 214-671-3593.
Crime Stoppers (214) 373-TIPS (8477) is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the suspect.