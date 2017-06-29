Goalie Jesse Gonzalez Gets OK To Switch To US from Mexico

CHICAGO (AP) – Goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez’s application to switch affiliation to the United States from Mexico has been approved by FIFA.

Jesse Gonzalez #1 of FC Dallas(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The U.S. Soccer Federation made the announcement Thursday after the Americans’ 23-man roster had been submitted for next month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup. The 22-year-old was included in the preliminary 40-man roster and could be added to the active roster if another player gets hurt or for the knockout phase, when each nation can change up to six players.

Gonzalez has played for Mexico’s Under-20 and Under-23 teams. He was born in Edenton, North Carolina, and signed with Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas in 2013.

