Man Found Guilty In 2016 Road Rage Killing

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been found guilty in a January 2016 deadly road rage shooting on I-30 in Arlington.
Aspen Warren, 22, was found guilty in the murder of Brittany Daniel and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
He faces life in prison as the punishment phase got underway shortly after 4:00 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities said Warren rolled down a passenger side window, grabbed a gun and told a passenger in his car to lean back. He then allegedly fired two shots out of the window, hitting Daniel.
The 26-year-old victim managed to pull over before dying at Arlington Memorial Hospital.
A tip to police led to Warren’s arrest in February 2016.
One Comment
If this killer gets anything other than the death penalty, they tell me Big Bubba will probably make him wish he had within a week. Big Bubba likes them young, just like Aspen. Prison is going to be hell for this murderer.