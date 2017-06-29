CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Man Found Guilty In 2016 Road Rage Killing

UPDATED | June 29, 2017 5:15 PM June 29, 2017 4:30 PM
Aspen Shaquille Daron Warren (credit: Arlington Police Department)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been found guilty in a January 2016 deadly road rage shooting on I-30 in Arlington.

Aspen Warren, 22, was found guilty in the murder of Brittany Daniel and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Brittany Daniel (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

He faces life in prison as the punishment phase got underway shortly after 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said Warren rolled down a passenger side window, grabbed a gun and told a passenger in his car to lean back. He then allegedly fired two shots out of the window, hitting Daniel.

The 26-year-old victim managed to pull over before dying at Arlington Memorial Hospital.

A tip to police led to Warren’s arrest in February 2016.

 

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    If this killer gets anything other than the death penalty, they tell me Big Bubba will probably make him wish he had within a week. Big Bubba likes them young, just like Aspen. Prison is going to be hell for this murderer.

