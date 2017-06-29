Perjury Case Dropped Against Ex-Trooper In Sandra Bland Case

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Perjury Case Dropped Against Ex-Trooper In Sandra Bland Case

June 29, 2017 5:43 AM
Filed Under: Brian Encinia, Prairie View A&M University, Sandra Bland video, Traffic stop, Waller County, Waller County Sheriff's Office

HEMPSTEAD (AP) — A judge dismissed a misdemeanor perjury charge against a fired Texas state trooper Wednesday in a case arising from his 2015 arrest of Sandra Bland, a black woman who was later found dead in a county jail.

The charge against Brian Encinia was dropped after he agreed to surrender his state law enforcement license and certification and to never again seek work in law enforcement in any capacity, according to court documents. Encinia also agreed to never seek to have the charge against him expunged.

If he violates the agreement, he faces having the case against him renewed, according to the documents.

“Brian and his family appreciate the thoughtful review by the prosecutors,” Encinia’s attorney, Chip Lewis, said in a statement. “Dismissal was the right thing to do.”

An attorney for Bland’s family, Tom Rhodes, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

State Rep. Garnet Coleman criticized the dismissal.

“It is upsetting that the prosecutors decided to drop the charge of perjury against Trooper Encinia,” Coleman, a Democrat from Houston, said in a statement. “The trooper’s actions were the catalyst for Ms. Bland’s death, and his roughing up of Ms. Bland was unacceptable. I’m sorry to Ms. Bland’s family for how poorly Texas has treated their loved one.”

During the recent Legislature, Coleman proposed the “Sandra Bland Act,” in which he initially asked for more police accountability and safeguards against racial profiling by police. Before being signed into law, the bill was drastically slimmed down to focus on better training for jail workers and mental health care access for inmates.

Bland’s death provoked national outrage and drew the attention of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 28-year-old Chicago area woman was found dead in her cell at the Waller County Jail outside Houston three days after Encinia, who is white, pulled her over for not signaling a lane change. Authorities say Bland hanged herself with a plastic garbage bag.

A Waller County grand jury indicted Encinia after video from his patrol car contradicted his claims that Bland assaulted him without provocation during her July 2015 arrest. The Texas Department of Public Safety then fired Encinia.

Encinia pulled Bland over in Prairie View, northwest of Houston. Bland, who was in the process of moving to Texas, had accepted a job at Prairie View A&M University, a school she had attended.

Dashcam video from Encinia’s patrol car shows the traffic stop quickly became confrontational. The video shows Encinia drawing his stun gun after Bland refuses to get out of her car and telling Bland, “I will light you up!” Bland can later be heard screaming off-camera that Encinia was about to break her wrists and complaining that he knocked her head into the ground.

Encinia wrote in his affidavit that he had Bland exit the vehicle and handcuffed her after she became combative, and that she swung her elbows at him and kicked him in his right shin. Encinia said he then used force “to subdue Bland to the ground,” and she continued to fight back. He arrested her for assault on a public servant.

Encinia said in the affidavit that he removed Bland “from her vehicle to further conduct a safer traffic investigation,” but members of the grand jury found that statement to be false.

Bland’s family, which had filed a wrongful-death lawsuit, reached a settlement last year with the county, Texas Department of Public Safety and Encinia for $1.9 million

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch