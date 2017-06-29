Police Looking For Man That Threw Acid In Woman’s Face

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are looking for the person that threw a cup of acid onto a woman, causing serious bodily injury.
Authorities say an unknown man threw the acid in the woman’s face after he approached her at her residence in the 300 block of Bonnie View Road. The suspect then fled on foot northbound on Bonnie View towards 11th Street.
Police describe the suspect as a Latin male, 5’6″, with a medium build. He was wearing a red hoodie and a black ski mask.
If you have any additional information or possibly came into contact with the suspect, please contact Detective M. Bailey (214) 671-3621 or B. Billings (214) 671-3083 at the Dallas Police Department Assaults Unit.
CRIME STOPPER REWARD INFORMATION
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.