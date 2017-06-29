Police Release Pictures Of Arlington Road Rage Suspect Vehicle

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – Arlington Police have released two photos of a vehicle in connection with a road rage shooting on Sunday.

Police believe the suspect in the shooting was driving this vehicle, which they believe is a black BMW 4-door passenger car with dark tinted windows.

The images were captured at the intersection of S. Cooper Street and Arbrook Blvd.

In the image, you can see the victim’s truck traveling southbound on S. Cooper Street with the vehicle of interest also traveling southbound in the middle lane.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Dylan Spaid of Grand Prairie.

This all began as a dispute between Spaid and two people inside of a black sedan. Spaid was about to exit Cooper Street and merge onto the highway when the other vehicle pulled up to his side. A witness told police that the passenger of that vehicle rolled down the window and fired a single gunshot.

Spaid was hit in the head and died.

“You never know, first of all, who has a firearm,” explained Lt. Chris Cook of the Arlington Police Department. “Everyone has seen time and time again across this country, people get really driven up over driving situations. In this instance, it escalated very quickly.”

The victim’s girlfriend was in the passenger seat of his truck. She managed to unbuckle her seat belt and steer the vehicle away from traffic. The truck crashed into a tire shop’s sign less than a mile away from where the shooting took place. The girlfriend suffered a deep cut to the head. She was treated at a hospital and has already been released.

Police do not know what happened between Spaid and the suspect that would have initiated such violence. It may have been a dispute over which driver was supposed to yield.