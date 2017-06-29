CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

2 San Antonio Police Officers Critically Wounded In Shootout

June 29, 2017 4:48 PM
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two San Antonio police officers were critically wounded in a shootout with a suspect on a street just north of the city’s downtown section.

One of two suspects also was wounded in the 3:30 p.m. Thursday shootout. The other suspect was taken into custody.

Police Chief William McManus said the two officers were patrolling the neighborhood when they spotted two people with whom they wanted to speak. McManus says the officers were immediately fired upon when they stepped from their car. The officers returned fire, wounding one suspect.

McManus said the officers were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in “very critical condition.” One was wounded in the face and the other in the upper torso.

He had no information on the wounded suspect.

