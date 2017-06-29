Tasha’s KRLD To Do List June 29- July 4, 2017

There are many 4th of July celebrations happening in north Texas over the long holiday weekend.

July 1st

The third annual Red, White and Brew at Noble Rey Brewing Company in Dallas on July 1 means beer, music and an awesome water balloon fight.

Wylie’s Bluegrass on Ballard on July 1 has a ton of stuff to do. They will have a car show, pony rides, a chili cook-off and performances by local bands.

The City of Forney Independence Day Celebration is July 1st at Forney Community Park.

Liberty by the Lake is in The Colony July 1st with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

July 2nd

Concerts in the Garden: An Old Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is Sunday evening. (7/2)

July 3rd

Addison’s Kaboom Town is happening on July 3. Festivities include performances by Texas National Guard’s 36th Infantry Division Band and the Dallas Winds as well as an Addison airport air show featuring the Cavanaugh Flight Museum. The 30-minute firework show begins at 9:35 p.m.

Begin your Fourth of July holiday by enjoying the patriotic sounds of Allen’s own ACB Jazz at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 3 at the Allen Public Library. Listen to songs from America’s past, such as American Patrol, American Songbook, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and God Bless the USA, as well as other great tunes of Americana.

The Friday night Drags and Fireworks Show is at TMS Friday night. (6/30)

Light Up Arlington is Monday July 3 in Downtown Arlington with entertainment and events for the entire family.

The 2nd Annual Red, White and Boom on the Bridge is Monday July 3 on the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge. The firework show is choreographed to music on 98.7 KLUV. The westbound side of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge will be shut down.

Farmers Branch Independence Day Celebration means a ton of food and fireworks July 3rd at Farmers Branch Historical Park.

Combine your baseball with your fireworks display July 3 at the Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Post-Game Fireworks

Sachse’s Red, White and Blue Blast is July 3rd with a parade and fireworks later that night at Heritage Park.

Southlake Stars and Stripes on July 3rd has music and fireworks at Southlake Town Square.

The Crape Myrtle Festival and Parade is happening in Waxahachie Monday and Tuesday (July 3-4). There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a parade honoring veterans in Historic Downtown.

The Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration in Grand Prairie combines live horse races, with first and firework shows on July 3rd and 4th Lonestar Park.

July 4th

The Arlington Fourth of July Parade is July 4th. It starts at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Mitchell and West streets.

Spend Independence Day at Fair Park July 4th with Fair Park 4th. This deal will include 32 rides, 14 games, 17 concession stands, and get this… they will even have Fletcher’s Corny Dogs! You don’t have to wait for the State Fair of Texas. Head on over to the Cotton Bowl to watch a free fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.

Fort Worth’s Fourth is happening at Panther Island Pavilion on July 4th.

You can hang out with our own Chris Sommer at Irving’s Independence Day celebration July 4th. The fun kicks off at 9am in the Irving Heritage District with a community parade. Later in the day at Heritage Park there will be live music with the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra. A 20-minute fireworks grand finale starts at 9:30 p.m.

Check out the Red, White and Boom Concert and Fireworks in McKinney July 4th.

The Plano Lions Independence Day Parade is set for the morning of July 4th.

Plano’s All-American Fourth is happening on the 4th at the Amphitheater at Oak Point Park.

You can spend your Fourth of July at Breckinridge Park in Richardson with the family Fourth Celebration. The firework show is at 9:30 p.m.

Allen’s Fourth at the Creek at Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church July 4th will have tailgating, live music, fishing, food trucks, water slides, bounce houses and a firework show..

The Bedford Fourth Fest on July 4th has live music, a car show, a salute to soldiers and a firework show at 10 p.m.

Coppell’s Parade down Parkway starts at 9am on July 4th on Samuel Blvd.

The Frisco Freedom Fest is July 4th at Frisco Square. Fireworks start around 10pm.

Garland’s Star Spangled Spectacular July 4th is happening at Firewheel Town Center

Grapevine celebrates Independence Day with its 35th annual fireworks spectacular at Oak Grove Park on July 4.

The July 4th Freedom Festival in Lewisville is set for the 4th at Castle Hills Village Shops and Plaza.

Melissa Ethridge is playing the Majestic Thursday night. (6/29)

Dallas native “Mudcat” Michael Reames and Louisiana’s “Gator” Wayne Folse will play some “Blue Rock” this Saturday, July 1, at the Allen Public Library. The music is described as a little bit Texas music and a little bit Louisiana music. Mudcat played with Stevie Ray Vaughan’s band Liberation.

Panther Island Pavilion’s Rockin the River Series features Prophets and Outlaws Saturday (7/1)

Billy Bob’s 4th of July Picnic features the Eli Young Band Saturday (7/1)

What would July 4 be like without a killer shark? Check out the JAWS movie party at Alamo Draft House Sunday (7/2)

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour rolls in to the Starplex Sunday with Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and more. (7/2)

The son of a buddy of Willie’s is playing Lava Cantina in the Colony Sunday night…it is Shooter Jennings. (7/2)

Boston and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are playing the Starplex Friday night (6/30)