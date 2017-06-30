Alvarado Police Investigating Shooting On IH35 Service Road

ALVARADO (CBSDFW) – Alvarado Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night.
Officers arrived at the intersection of the IH35 service road and CR 707 to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arms and abdomen.
Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots before a vehicle stopped on the service road and the victim got out and asked for them to call an ambulance.
Authorities say the 39-year-old man was transported to Harris Methodist in Fort Worth in critical but stable condition.
Police haven’t said what caused the incident at this time.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Alvarado Police Department at 817-790-0910.