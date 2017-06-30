CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Armed Men Shoot, Kill 30-Year-Old In Frisco

UPDATED | June 30 2017 4 PM June 30, 2017 3:19 PM By Austin York
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – One man is dead after he was shot in a Frisco neighborhood.

At around 10:45 Friday morning, Frisco police responded to a home off Henderson Drive near Preston Road and Eldorado Parkway in reference to a call of a gunshot.

Frisco Shooting

Police said they found the 30-year-old man suffering from a gun shot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said two men approached the victim in front of his home and a small struggle ensued. After the shooting the two suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Police said they believe the victim knew his attackers.

“The investigators are confident that there is no danger to the neighborhood to the public at large. They’re confident that this was an isolated incident and not a random crime,” according to Officer Ryan Chandler with the Frisco Police Department.

CBS11 reporter Brooke Rogers contributed to this report. 

 

