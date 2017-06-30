Better Credit Scores On The Way Thanks To New Standards

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Better Credit Scores On The Way Thanks To New Standards

By Aparna Zalani | CBS Special Project's Producer June 30, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Credit Cards, Dana Cobb, Transformance, Wanda Saunders

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Policy changes taking into effect on July 1st could see an improvement in your credit scores.

Almost 12 million Americans could see their scores go up about 20-40 points through an effort to improve accuracy in data collection for credit reports.

Dana Cobb of Dallas is in the market for a new car. Her credit scores are in good standing but she realizes the score could determine if she can buy a sedan or an SUV.

debit cards 185715238 Better Credit Scores On The Way Thanks To New Standards

(credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

“Your credit score can always dictate what sort of interest rate you are paying,” she said.

The new rule is part of the National Consumer Assistance plan which changes the way the three credit reporting agencies collect data on consumers…

The changes include:
– Removing incomplete data on tax liens and civil judgements on credit reports.
– It makes it easier for consumers to dispute credit errors.
– And it removes traffic tickets and court fines from consumer’s files, which the three bureaus have already begun.

“That allows a consumer to have a better credit scores,” Wanda Saunders of non-profit credit consulting agency Transformance said.

The new plan is a result of a settlement between the credit bureaus and 31 states including Texas. However, some lenders worry about the borrower’s credit worthiness. Saunders said it might be a bit of an overreaction, “When you look at it, only 8 percent of consumers have civil judgements tax liens.”

“Eight percent of all consumers is not a huge number.”

To avoid errors on the reports, credit bureaus will have to update information every 90 days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch