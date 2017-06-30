City Of Dallas Prepares For ‘Weekend Of Honor’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the City of Dallas prepares to honor the five lives lost during the July 7 police ambush, it’s also a very personal anniversary for one Dallas police officer.

Dallas Police Lt. Eric Roman was the supervisor of some of the officers who were killed during the ambush and was also the Honor Guard Lieutenant during their funerals. He, along with city, is preparing to make sure their legacies live on.

“We have our own internal blue and red family. But when the community comes out, it just closes the circle and fills in the gap – saying, ‘it’s ok. We’re all in this together.’ ” said Lt. Roman.

Lt. Roman expects hundreds to embrace the Dallas Police Department during the Weekend of Honor.

“That’s like your medicine. That’s your mental and spiritual healing. To have people come up to you and say thank you,” said Lt. Roman. “We don’t get paid a lot. It’s a very dangerous job. Sometimes, it can be thankless.”

Over at one Dallas library, a small crowd gathered by a display of heartfelt tributes to the fallen officers, which was just some of the thousands that were left behind.

“Some of the items in the display are drawn by children, so I think that’s interesting to them. It’s also very emotional,” said Julie Hyatt, branch manager of the North Oak Cliff library.

Hyatt wants to encourage everyone to view the upcoming Tribute 7/7 event that honors the fallen officers. “We don’t want to forget this event. It’s an important part of Dallas history.”

Tribute 7/7 is scheduled for the night of July 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Dallas City Hall. The event is free and everyone is invited.

“Unity, healing and remembrance. Those are the three words we want everyone to come away with and take going forward,” said Lt. Roman.