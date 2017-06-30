1 Critically Hurt, Several Injured In Crash Involving FWISD School Bus, Car

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is in critical condition and 12 others were injured after a crash involving a FWISD school bus and a car Friday morning.
The crashed occurred on eastbound 121 between I-35 and Riverside according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
MedStar says one person was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition. Another person was transported to Cook Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.
Eleven others were treated at the scene and then released, according to MedStar
Their exact injuries are unknown. There has been no word on the ages of the those involved in crash.
*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW and 1080 KRLD for the latest information.