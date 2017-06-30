Family Sets Trap For Alleged Sexual Predator Targeting Daughter

(CBSDFW.COM) – A man accused of targeting a teenage girl was stopped by her father and several other family members after they set a trap to catch him in Oklahoma.

Officials say the 15-year-old girl’s father had an app that alerted him about his daughter’s inappropriate chats with the 33-year-old man.

The father filed a police report, but said he was told nothing could really be done until the suspect met up with his daughter in person. So, when the man learned the suspect was planning to come to the family’s house to hook up with his daughter he and other family members set a trap.

When the suspect arrived at the home just after midnight he probably didn’t expect to be tackled to the ground by three men — but that’s what happened.

“If I wasn’t as involved as I am, I don’t know when I would have caught this,” said the father. “And that scares me. Not just for my children and my family but for other children and other families out there.”

The incident was caught on camera as the man was taken down in front of a tent at the family’s home.

The man was arrested for sexual communication with a minor.