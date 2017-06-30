Fidget Spinners Are Now Edible At North Texas Bakery

FRISCO (1080 KRLD) – At Frisco-based Celebrity Cafe and Bakery, you can have your fidget spinner and eat it too.

The best (or worst) part? These cookies not only look like summer’s hottest toy, but they spin just like them too.

“We started out by drawing fidget spinners on round cookies, and people got really excited by that,” says owner Brian Livingston. “Then we found a fidget spinner cookie cutter. And then one of my decorators found a way to make them spin.”

The secret to the cookie’s whirl is an edible sugar crystal on the bottom.

“It’s been great to see kids come in as we’re putting these cookies out,” says Livingston. “Some of them don’t even know what’s going on. They see the cookie and are like ‘I can eat that?'”

Parents have overall been less enthusiastic, whether that’s due to this latest adaptation of the fidget spinner, or because of the imminent sugar rush.

“At least these fidget spinners are gone in a few bites,” says Livingston.

Celebrity Cafe and Bakery is well known for their ambitious and creative creations. During the Christmas holidays a few years ago, they created elf on the shelf cookies, which flew out of the bakery as fast as these fidget spinner cookies have been.

“We just want everyone to know that we can recreate any project, anything you might see on Pinterest,” says Livingston. “If it seems overwhelming, bring it to us. We can do it and do it well. And then you can bring it home, and be the cool mom and dad with no stress.”

Fidget spinner cookies are $4 a piece. A few are usually immediately available at Celebrity’s six North Texas locations. However, it’s best to place a special order 24 hours in advance.